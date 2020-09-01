Advanced search

Help say happy 100th birthday to Exmouth war veteran Bob!

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 September 2020

Bob Crum, who turns 100 on September 14, 2020. Picture: Sarah Allen

Bob Crum, who turns 100 on September 14, 2020. Picture: Sarah Allen

Can you wish Bob a happy 100th birthday? The Exmouth community has been called upon to send 100 well-wishes to the soon-to-be centenary who lives by himself.

Bob Crum, who turns 100 on Monday, September 14, has been shielding from coronavirus since March.

The World War Two veteran’s friend Sarah Allen has suggested the community rally around Mr Crum, and came up with the idea of 100 cards for 100 years.

Sarah said: “He can’t get out into the community but perhaps the community can connect with him.”

The cards will be read to him and will help to compensate for plans of a big party being dashed due to Covid 19.

Anyone who wants to send Bob a birthday card can address it to Exmouth Journal, Fair Oak Close, Exeter Airport Business Park, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

