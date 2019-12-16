Meet the Budleigh resident who loves spending time in Casualty

Sarah Price, 37, from Budleigh Salterton @ de Vere Photography 1997-2015

Being an ailing patient in a busy hospital emergency department really is not everyone's idea of fun, but for Sarah Price, 37, from Budleigh Salterton, this is something that she loves - on the small screen that is! Sarah has been taking centre stage somewhat in an 'extra casting' role in the top hospital drama series, Casualty.

Playing the part of a patient in the waiting room, Sarah can be seen talking to nurses and doctors in scenes that also star well-known Casualty actors including Charlie Fairhead.

The performance on Casualty was one of many of Sarah's extra casting roles on the small screen.

This year, she also starred in Fox TV's to-be televised version of War of the Worlds, in the HBO production of Industry, a series focusing on junior investment bankers, and she played a wench in 'Arthur and Merlin' filmed at Caerphilly Castle in Wales.

Sarah was motivated to seek out 'extra casting' work after she discussed her acting dreams with her friends who persuaded her to search the web for acting agencies. Sarah is now signed up to 10 agencies and is offered work every six to eight weeks or so.

Aside from the TV work, Sarah has also joined the Budleigh Drama Club and recently starred as Rachel in Season's Greetings, from the stage play written by Alan Ayckbourn.

Of this experience, Sarah said: "I really love the theatre and the group at Budleigh Drama Club is incredibly supportive and inclusive".

Her enthusiasm hasn't gone unnoticed as the group has just presented her with the 'Best Newcomer' award.

Sarah said: "I realise now that it's never too late to take on something new. I've always sought work, such as cleaning, to fit around the children and I'm currently training to be a book-keeper.

"But it's the acting and being part of an exciting film set that I really love".

Originally from Exmouth, having moved to Budleigh Salterton five years ago, Sarah is now wanting to pursue her dreams further and is considering signing up for one of the summer courses at the Bristol Old Vic to develop her acting skills.