Popular play area closed for two months for tidal defence works

PUBLISHED: 12:06 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 31 July 2019

The Imperial Recreation Ground play park will be closed. Picture: East Devon District Council

A popular Exmouth play area is set to be temporarily closed as works continue on multi-million pound tidal defence improvements.

The Imperial Recreation Ground play area will be off limits to the public while posts and asbestos is removed by contractors Team Van Oord.

East Devon District Council said it anticipates the play area will be closed until the end of September.

Environment Agency (EA) is in the middle of £12 million works to improve Exmouth's tidal defences and protect 1,400 homes and 400 businesses from future flood damage.

The scheme split into three zones.

In Area A, the flood defences will be raised between the outfall of Withycombe Brook and the recreation ground.

In Area B the defences will be raised between the recreation ground and Camperdown Terrace.

In Area C, the seawall in The Esplanade will be strengthened and set-back defences will be installed.

EA says once these works are finished, further improvements should not be needed until 2045.

