Plastic Free Exmouth reflect on a busy year for the group

It's been a busy year for Plastic Free Exmouth, and the pandemic hasn't stood in the way of them keeping Exmouth beach free of pollutants.

Every week between 15 and 25 volunteers took to Exmouth beach to clear up anything that might have washed up on the beach as well as anything left behind by humans enjoying the seaside, like beach barbeques and litter.

Away from the beach cleaning, Plastic Free Exmouth have been hosting awareness events at Brixington Primary, Bassetts Primary, St Josephs Primary, Youth Devon College and Exeter University. As well as helping out with an Exmouth Brownie unit beach clean.

Plastic Free Exmouth held a 'Climate Conversations' afternoon at Ocean, where they displayed what they do and met the public and also other environmental groups. They hosted cleans for Earth Day and Marine Conservation Day, as well as attended Exmouth's Big Autumn Clean, which included seven days of litter picking at different locations over the Surfers Against Sewage Million Mile Beach Clean week.

The group reported that the first Plastic Free Festival on September 5 on the grounds of Sideshore was a huge success.

A spokesperson for the group said: "We successfully gained funding from our local councillor's locality budget and also from local business Thompson Jenner LLP Accountants. All funding goes straight back into helping Exmouth and its community."

To end 2021, the group launched a 'very successful' social media campaign which was a 24-day advent calendar on ways to have a single-use plastic-free, more environmentally friendly and sustainable Christmas.

Outside Mickey's Bar on Exmouth seafront you may have noticed a beach hut by the pathway. You can leave things there that are usually discarded on the beach to be recycled; things like toys, beach equipment, dog-walking accessories and much more.

Plastic Free Exmouth would like to express their thanks to Hangtime Cafe and Zero who supported them throughout the year by offering discounts to beach cleaning volunteers.

You can follow the work of the Plastic Free Exmouth group on social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Tik Tok or volunteer for one of their beach cleans.



