Town centre pubs and a children's play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development.

Two pubs and a children's play area in Exmouth could be demolished to make way for 35 new homes if a planning application is granted.

The site, which includes Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Bank, is set to be redeveloped.

A proposal has been submitted for the demolition of The Bank, Number 9 and Sams Funhouse, in St Andrews Road.

They will be replaced with 35 apartments on the upper floors and businesses on the ground floor.

The location plans indicate that the Exmouth Young People's Centre, known as The Hive, on corner of St Andrew's Road and Imperial Way, would be redeveloped.

Rightmove has been advertising the plot, to the north west of Manor Gardens, for sale since summer 2017.

The planning support statement said: "The proposal looks to change the use of the upper floor of the site with accommodation in the form of 35 residential apartments.

"The ground floor will be maintained as businesses which will contain a café and restaurant, and youth centre within a street frontage along St Andrew's Road."

The application has been met with outcry from residents in Exmouth, who have taken to social media to share their dismay and sadness about the proposed demolition work.

Exmouth Town ward councillor Alex Sadiq said the loss of Sam's Funhouse would affect a lot of young families in Exmouth.

She said: "I think it will prove a very controversial application.

"Sam's has been a very popular destination and a good value option for young families in the area.

"It will be a real shame if it does go."

Cllr Sadiq said she will read the application in detail tonight, adding: "On the face of it, it would be a great loss to young families of Exmouth."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.