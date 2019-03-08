Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Updated

Town centre pubs and a children's play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

PUBLISHED: 16:03 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 13 August 2019

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

Two pubs and a children's play area in Exmouth could be demolished to make way for 35 new homes if a planning application is granted.

The site, which includes Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Bank, is set to be redeveloped. Picture: GoogleThe site, which includes Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Bank, is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Google

A proposal has been submitted for the demolition of The Bank, Number 9 and Sams Funhouse, in St Andrews Road.

They will be replaced with 35 apartments on the upper floors and businesses on the ground floor.

The location plans indicate that the Exmouth Young People's Centre, known as The Hive, on corner of St Andrew's Road and Imperial Way, would be redeveloped.

Rightmove has been advertising the plot, to the north west of Manor Gardens, for sale since summer 2017.

The planning support statement said: "The proposal looks to change the use of the upper floor of the site with accommodation in the form of 35 residential apartments.

"The ground floor will be maintained as businesses which will contain a café and restaurant, and youth centre within a street frontage along St Andrew's Road."

The application has been met with outcry from residents in Exmouth, who have taken to social media to share their dismay and sadness about the proposed demolition work.

Exmouth Town ward councillor Alex Sadiq said the loss of Sam's Funhouse would affect a lot of young families in Exmouth.

She said: "I think it will prove a very controversial application.

"Sam's has been a very popular destination and a good value option for young families in the area.

"It will be a real shame if it does go."

Cllr Sadiq said she will read the application in detail tonight, adding: "On the face of it, it would be a great loss to young families of Exmouth."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Man bemoans option to let non-residents rent beach hut spaces on Budleigh seafront

Beach huts at Budleigh Salterton.

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google

Pensioner’s ring appeal after sea swim ordeal

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Man bemoans option to let non-residents rent beach hut spaces on Budleigh seafront

Beach huts at Budleigh Salterton.

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google

Pensioner’s ring appeal after sea swim ordeal

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Budleigh ladies closing in on promotion

Bowls.

Exmouth tennis players make great start to summer holiday season in South West tournaments

Jess and Ben Johnson winners at the Torbay Open. Picture: East Devon Tennis Academy

Becca Silk stars for Woodbury & Newton St Cyres

Becca Silk bowling for Woodbury at home to Bideford. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7780. Picture: Terry Ife

More than 4,000 people sign Devon schoolgirl’s petition for fairer school funding

Elloise Sargent, from Ottery St Mary, has launched the petition, calling for fair school funding in Devon, with the help of her mum. Picture: Vicki Trebble-Sargent
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists