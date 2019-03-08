Plans to build two homes in Exmouth road refused

The plans have been refused. Archant

An application to build two homes on a parcel of undeveloped land in an Exmouth road has been refused by district planners.

More than a dozen letters of objection were sent to the council regarding the bid for outline planning permission to build two homes with garages at Old Bystock Drive.

A refusal notice posted by the council said the application falls outside of the built-up area boundary, which defines a policy line which separates urban land, on which development may be acceptable, from the countryside, within which it is not.

The notice said: “This would result in development outside of the built up area boundary in conflict with the spatial approach to accommodate residential development within defined settlements.”

The applicaton attracted 16 letters of objection. One letter, from Exmouth History Group, said the scheme is ‘completely out of character’ with the rest of the estate.