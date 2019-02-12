Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing.

A former Exmouth care home will be divided up into more than 20 bedrooms if an application gets the green light from district planners.

Paperwork has been submitted to East Devon District Council to change the use of 12-14 Morton Road, to a house of multiple occupation.

The site was formerly St Saviours Residential Home.

If the application is approved, the development would offer 22 individual rooms and be serviced by four parking spaces to the rear of the property, with access onto Victoria Road.

Approval has already been given to transform the nursing home into ten apartments, with the decision made in March 2017.

Another application, which was withdrawn in April 2016, sought to convert the care home into a 18-bedroomed ‘large house’.

A decision on the application will be made by district planners at a future date.