Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

PUBLISHED: 15:28 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 25 February 2019

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

DragonImages

A former Exmouth care home will be divided up into more than 20 bedrooms if an application gets the green light from district planners.

Paperwork has been submitted to East Devon District Council to change the use of 12-14 Morton Road, to a house of multiple occupation.

The site was formerly St Saviours Residential Home.

If the application is approved, the development would offer 22 individual rooms and be serviced by four parking spaces to the rear of the property, with access onto Victoria Road.

Approval has already been given to transform the nursing home into ten apartments, with the decision made in March 2017.

Another application, which was withdrawn in April 2016, sought to convert the care home into a 18-bedroomed ‘large house’.

A decision on the application will be made by district planners at a future date.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Missing barn owl’s owners draw up detailed map 10 days after her disappearance

Gwedd went missing from her home in Woodfield Close. Picture: Nic Gibson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Missing barn owl’s owners draw up detailed map 10 days after her disappearance

Gwedd went missing from her home in Woodfield Close. Picture: Nic Gibson

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Budleigh edged out in thriller against table-topping Ottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000965. Picture: Terry Ife

More than £1MILLION worth of livestock has been attacked by dogs in South West since 2015

Livestock worth more than £1million has been attacked by dogs in the South West in the last four years. Picture: Getty

Ortiz hat-trick in Exmouth Town U13s defeat

Exmouth Town Under-13s wearing their new kit, provided by Plymouth-based kit manufacturing company SWAZ. Picture NICK JAMES

Girl power as Skye lands Player of the Match award in Exmouth United U11s win

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists