Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plan submitted to replace sea wall in ‘poor state of repair’

PUBLISHED: 14:05 20 March 2019

A plan has been submitted to demolish and replace the sea wall in Morton Crescent. Picture: Google

A plan has been submitted to demolish and replace the sea wall in Morton Crescent. Picture: Google

Archant

Environment Agency has submitted plans to demolish and replace a sea wall at the front of Morton Crescent

A flood defence wall ‘in a poor state of repair’ will be demolished and replaced if a new planning application is granted.

As part of a £12 million scheme to improve Exmouth’s tidal defences, the Environment Agency (EA) is seeking permission to demolish and replace the existing wall at the front of Morton Crescent.

EA was granted outline permission for the wall earlier this year as part of a hybrid application for the tidal defence scheme.

A reserved matters plan has been submitted seeking access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the construction of a new flood wall and pedestrian flood gates.

EA say the existing wall is in a ‘poor state of repair’.

In its environmental statement on the application, EA said: “The original proposal was to strengthen the boundary walls to the properties along Morton Crescent by constructing a buttress wall that would sit immediately behind and abutting the existing boundary wall within the gardens and car parking.

“The reason for selecting that option was that the boundary wall is directly adjacent to a main road into Exmouth and there is a gas main on the highway.

“Since submitting the application, it has become clear that the residents of Morton Crescent would prefer the wall to be constructed on the existing alignment, in place of the existing boundary.

“We have therefore reconsidered the design.”

If given approval, work is expected to begin in September this year and last for ‘a maximum’ of 20 weeks, finishing in February 2020.

These new sea defences will include three vehicle access gates as part of conditions imposed on a previous hybrid application.

EA say the impact on the gardens in Morton Crescent will be ‘negligible’ but do admit the work could cause some traffic issues as there will be a single-lane closure in the nearby Esplanade. It will not ‘significantly increase’ delays to motorists.

The deadline for public responses to the application is Friday, April 12.

Exmouth Town Council will be consulted for its views on the application. The final decision will be made by East Devon District Council.

Most Read

Attempted robbery of Exmouth shop - police investigation launched

CCTV footage in relation to an attempted robbery in Exmouth. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Vandals steal charity tins and cash register after smashing their way into popular Exmouth sandwich shop

Thieves stole a cash register charity tins from The Granary in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Plans lodged to open noodle bar in Exmouth town centre

A noodle bar could open in Exmouth if plans are approved. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth’s woman celebrates Crufts success as her beloved dogs dazzle at show

Debbie Moore scored a triple card at Crufts this year. Picture: Daniel Moore

Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan: Magnolia Centre should be a ‘pleasant retail environment’

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8236. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Attempted robbery of Exmouth shop - police investigation launched

CCTV footage in relation to an attempted robbery in Exmouth. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Vandals steal charity tins and cash register after smashing their way into popular Exmouth sandwich shop

Thieves stole a cash register charity tins from The Granary in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Plans lodged to open noodle bar in Exmouth town centre

A noodle bar could open in Exmouth if plans are approved. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth’s woman celebrates Crufts success as her beloved dogs dazzle at show

Debbie Moore scored a triple card at Crufts this year. Picture: Daniel Moore

Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan: Magnolia Centre should be a ‘pleasant retail environment’

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8236. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon monthly stableford success for Russell Corney

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Madeira trio book national finals berth at Nottingham

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Plan submitted to replace sea wall in ‘poor state of repair’

A plan has been submitted to demolish and replace the sea wall in Morton Crescent. Picture: Google

Coffee morning for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare continue

The Tea Cosy hosting a coffee morning. Picture: Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

Devon’s low MMR vaccination rate blamed on anti-vaccine messages on social media

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists