Plan submitted to replace sea wall in ‘poor state of repair’

A plan has been submitted to demolish and replace the sea wall in Morton Crescent. Picture: Google Archant

Environment Agency has submitted plans to demolish and replace a sea wall at the front of Morton Crescent

A flood defence wall ‘in a poor state of repair’ will be demolished and replaced if a new planning application is granted.

As part of a £12 million scheme to improve Exmouth’s tidal defences, the Environment Agency (EA) is seeking permission to demolish and replace the existing wall at the front of Morton Crescent.

EA was granted outline permission for the wall earlier this year as part of a hybrid application for the tidal defence scheme.

A reserved matters plan has been submitted seeking access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the construction of a new flood wall and pedestrian flood gates.

EA say the existing wall is in a ‘poor state of repair’.

In its environmental statement on the application, EA said: “The original proposal was to strengthen the boundary walls to the properties along Morton Crescent by constructing a buttress wall that would sit immediately behind and abutting the existing boundary wall within the gardens and car parking.

“The reason for selecting that option was that the boundary wall is directly adjacent to a main road into Exmouth and there is a gas main on the highway.

“Since submitting the application, it has become clear that the residents of Morton Crescent would prefer the wall to be constructed on the existing alignment, in place of the existing boundary.

“We have therefore reconsidered the design.”

If given approval, work is expected to begin in September this year and last for ‘a maximum’ of 20 weeks, finishing in February 2020.

These new sea defences will include three vehicle access gates as part of conditions imposed on a previous hybrid application.

EA say the impact on the gardens in Morton Crescent will be ‘negligible’ but do admit the work could cause some traffic issues as there will be a single-lane closure in the nearby Esplanade. It will not ‘significantly increase’ delays to motorists.

The deadline for public responses to the application is Friday, April 12.

Exmouth Town Council will be consulted for its views on the application. The final decision will be made by East Devon District Council.