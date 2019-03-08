Two cricket pitches and a pavilion proposed for new ground

The site in Budleigh Salterton earmarked for town's new cricket ground.

An application for the new home of Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club has been submitted.

If successful, the club will move from its traditional Ottermouth home to a plot of land off the East Budleigh Road near Kersbrook.

The application, submitted to East Devon District Council, is for construction of a new cricket ground comprising two new pitches, pavilion and car parking.

If given the green light, an equipment store and netting could also be provided.

The plan to relocate the club is part of the Lower Otter Estuary Restoration Project which is seeking to return the River Otter to its original layout.

If the application is approved, project leaders - Environment Agency and landowner Clinton Devon Estates - can move forward with the multi-million pound plan.

The deadline for comments is Sunday, September 8.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.