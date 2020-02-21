Advanced search

Plan to convert 'dilapidated' former furniture shop

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 February 2020

The former Roomers shop, in Rolle Street. Picture: Google

A former furniture store could be turned into two new retail units in a bid to 'transform the upper part of Rolle Street'.

An application has been lodged with East Devon District Council to change the use of the existing Roomers shop to form two shops and two flats.

If given the go-ahead, a section of the existing retail space would be converted into a flat with the remaining space divided between two smaller businesses both with their own shopfront and disabled toilets.

The first floor would be extended to create a second dwelling with a roof garden.

The design and access statement said the existing shop, which has been closed for four years, is in an 'extremely dilapidated state of repair'.

The document said: "The proposal will transform the upper part of Rolle Street by the creation of small, more manageable retail units each with their own shopfront and identity."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

