Advanced search

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

PUBLISHED: 12:32 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 08 June 2020

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Archant

Detailed plans for more than 300 homes and a primary school in Exmouth have been revealed.

Outline planning permission for the Goodmores Farm site – near the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way – has already been granted.

Now a reserved matters application has been submitted for 317 residential apartments – including 16 affordable – associated roads, open space and the provision for serviced land for mixed employment or commercial used.

A new primary school will also be provided.

The design and access statement said: “The residential (area) has been arranged as to create a good mix and range across the site to create a sense of community and not cause segregation.

“The commercial areas will be located to take advantage of public highway access and vehicular footfall along Hulham Road.”

The statement also said the primary school is set to be ‘central’ to the development.

Affordable housing – which represents five per cent of the entire housing in the development – will be created in the first phase of construction.

The site will feature a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom detached or semi-detached properties which will surround a central open space.

The design and access statement said: “It is not the intention of this development to create terraced housing or a continuous mass.

“Houses may be in terrace form but broken up with changes in height.”

The main green open space - which will be managed by the local authority - will be a ‘focal point’ of the site and will also provide space for the new primary school.

The school site will also include space for outdoor activities or a multi-use games area.

Each residential property will have its own private rear garden.

Most properties have been designed to include at least two private car parking spaces and where it is not included within the property, a parking court will be provided.

The commercial building will be ‘isolated’ from the residential areas of the plot.

The deadline for comments on the application is Friday, July 3.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Shared art project at a social distance

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Shared art project at a social distance

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Devon CCC 2020 brochure proves to be a big success

The Devon CCC 2020 brochure that has proved to be a huge sucess. Picture: ARCHANT

Withycombe in the 2020/21 season – How far will they travel in pursuit of league glory?

Honiton rugby action

Sports Quiz! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI
Drive 24