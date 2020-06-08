Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google Archant

Detailed plans for more than 300 homes and a primary school in Exmouth have been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Outline planning permission for the Goodmores Farm site – near the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way – has already been granted.

Now a reserved matters application has been submitted for 317 residential apartments – including 16 affordable – associated roads, open space and the provision for serviced land for mixed employment or commercial used.

A new primary school will also be provided.

The design and access statement said: “The residential (area) has been arranged as to create a good mix and range across the site to create a sense of community and not cause segregation.

“The commercial areas will be located to take advantage of public highway access and vehicular footfall along Hulham Road.”

The statement also said the primary school is set to be ‘central’ to the development.

Affordable housing – which represents five per cent of the entire housing in the development – will be created in the first phase of construction.

The site will feature a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom detached or semi-detached properties which will surround a central open space.

The design and access statement said: “It is not the intention of this development to create terraced housing or a continuous mass.

“Houses may be in terrace form but broken up with changes in height.”

The main green open space - which will be managed by the local authority - will be a ‘focal point’ of the site and will also provide space for the new primary school.

The school site will also include space for outdoor activities or a multi-use games area.

Each residential property will have its own private rear garden.

Most properties have been designed to include at least two private car parking spaces and where it is not included within the property, a parking court will be provided.

The commercial building will be ‘isolated’ from the residential areas of the plot.

The deadline for comments on the application is Friday, July 3.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.