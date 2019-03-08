Advanced search

Plans lodged to open noodle bar in Exmouth town centre

PUBLISHED: 10:30 18 March 2019

A noodle bar could open in Exmouth if plans are approved. Picture: Getty Images

Siam Pukkato

A noodle bar and takeaway could open up in Exmouth’s town centre if plans get the green light.

An application has been submitted to change the use of former hairdressers Indulgence, at 13-15 The Parade, to the eatery.

According to the application, the new restaurant would seat around 30 covers, with no alcohol to be sold or consumed within the premises.

The intended opening hours are 11am to 11pm on Monday to Friday, and noon to 10pm on Sunday and bank holidays.

The plans also include the installation of an extraction system.

Submitted floor plans for the establishment comprise a seating area, serving counter, dessert counter, toilet and store room, at the rear of the premises.

The application will be determined by planners at East Devon District Council at a later date.

The plans can be viewed on the council’s planning website.

