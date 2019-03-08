Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seafront junction to be re-designed in latest tidal defence improvement plans

PUBLISHED: 16:47 05 June 2019

Alexandra Terrace, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Alexandra Terrace, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Archant

A seafront junction will be redesigned as part of a £12m tidal defence scheme to protect Exmouth from flooding.

The scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding from the sea to more than 1,400 homes and 400 businesses in the town.

Outline planning permission for the section covering the Esplanade has also been granted, and now the details of the Environment Agency (EA) scheme have been submitted to East Devon District Council (EDDC).

It involves a new set back flood wall being built and the redesign of the existing junction between Alexandra Terrace and the Esplanade, which would see the current Morton Road junction with the seafront removed.

Documents submitted by Team Van Oord Ltd, the EA's civil engineering contractor, said: "It is intended to improve public safety by reducing the number of road accesses onto the Esplanade and the public open space at the sea front.

"The road layout will be simplified to provide a more defined road junction and the surrounding layout will improve the access for pedestrians, adding a second island and crossing point across the Esplanade where people currently cross the road.

"The public space will retain the existing RAF memorial and be landscaped with an inner grass area surrounded by paving, with new seating and planting integrated into the new flood wall."

The works proposed by the EA will give added protection to Exmouth from tidal flooding.

Area A, which has full planning permission already, extends from the boatyard to the north of Imperial Road car park, past Marks and Spencer and along the estuary side into the Imperial Recreation Ground.

Area B, which also has full planning permission, extends from the Imperial Recreation Ground at its western end around to Camperdown Terrace.

Area C, which only has outline planning permission, extends from Mamhead Slipway along the length of the Esplanade to the Premier Inn and includes the strengthening of the existing sea wall and construction of a setback defence on the landward side of the Esplanade.

EDDC planners will make the final decision.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Interactive: Exmouth through time

Exmouth thorugh time - an interactive look at the town over 12 years. Picture: Google Earth

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Interactive: Exmouth through time

Exmouth thorugh time - an interactive look at the town over 12 years. Picture: Google Earth

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Devon Cricket League Preview: Paignton looking to increase league lead against North Devon

Picture: Matt Smart

Phear Park Bowls Club holding an Open day this coming Saturday

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth RFC celebrate another fine season across the board

The individual award winners at the Exmouth RFC awards presentain night. Picture EMMA CRANe PHOTOGRAPHIC SERVICES

District councillors to be quizzed over Phear Park Cafe and Golf tenant

Phear Park car park. Ref exe 15 18TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Exmouth teacher jailed for abusing boys during school trips

Geoffrey Perryman.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists