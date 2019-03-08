Seafront junction to be re-designed in latest tidal defence improvement plans

A seafront junction will be redesigned as part of a £12m tidal defence scheme to protect Exmouth from flooding.

The scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding from the sea to more than 1,400 homes and 400 businesses in the town.

Outline planning permission for the section covering the Esplanade has also been granted, and now the details of the Environment Agency (EA) scheme have been submitted to East Devon District Council (EDDC).

It involves a new set back flood wall being built and the redesign of the existing junction between Alexandra Terrace and the Esplanade, which would see the current Morton Road junction with the seafront removed.

Documents submitted by Team Van Oord Ltd, the EA's civil engineering contractor, said: "It is intended to improve public safety by reducing the number of road accesses onto the Esplanade and the public open space at the sea front.

"The road layout will be simplified to provide a more defined road junction and the surrounding layout will improve the access for pedestrians, adding a second island and crossing point across the Esplanade where people currently cross the road.

"The public space will retain the existing RAF memorial and be landscaped with an inner grass area surrounded by paving, with new seating and planting integrated into the new flood wall."

The works proposed by the EA will give added protection to Exmouth from tidal flooding.

Area A, which has full planning permission already, extends from the boatyard to the north of Imperial Road car park, past Marks and Spencer and along the estuary side into the Imperial Recreation Ground.

Area B, which also has full planning permission, extends from the Imperial Recreation Ground at its western end around to Camperdown Terrace.

Area C, which only has outline planning permission, extends from Mamhead Slipway along the length of the Esplanade to the Premier Inn and includes the strengthening of the existing sea wall and construction of a setback defence on the landward side of the Esplanade.

EDDC planners will make the final decision.