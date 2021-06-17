Plans for new MP for Exmouth under discussion

Published: 6:00 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 10:45 AM June 19, 2021

Major changes planned in a shake-up of England’s electoral map in 2023 would see Devon gain an extra MP and a new Exmouth constituency would be created.

The South West has been allocated 58 constituencies – an increase of three from the current number – which includes an extra seat in Devon, albeit a cross-boundary division including parts of Somerset.

While a seat straddling Devon and Cornwall – the infamous ‘Devonwall’ proposal – has been avoided, there is a proposed Tiverton and Minehead constituency which will cross the county boundary between Somerset and Devon.

The existing Tiverton and Honiton seat held by Neil Parish would be split into a Tiverton and Minehead and a new Honiton constituency, while a new Exmouth constituency would be created, covering parts of the existing East Devon constituency, as well as parts of Wonford, Countess Wear and Burnthouse Lane in Exeter.

Torridge and West Devon would be renamed Torridge and Tavistock, while in Plymouth, the proposal divides the Peverell ward between the Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, and Plymouth Moor View constituencies.

The proposed changes would leave Devon with 13 MPs – up one on the existing 12 – although one would be split across Devon and Somerset.

The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, parts of Wonford and St Loye’s, the area around Burnthouse Lane, the area around Isca College, Countess Wear, and the area around Thornpark Rise will move out of the Exeter constituency and into the new Exmouth constituency.

The boundary will move from Honiton Road to the railway line at the north of the city, from Rifford Road out to Barrack Road, and from Topsham Road to the River Exe in the south of Exeter.

The new Exmouth constituency will include the area covering Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Woodbury, Otterton, Newton Poppleford, West Hill, Whimple, and around Cranbrook from the current East Devon constituency, which is being split in half.

The new Honiton constituency will include Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary from the previous East Devon constituency.

The area around Branscombe, Seaton, Uplyme, Colyton, Axminster, Yarcombe, Uppotery, Hemyock, Culmstock, Cullompton, Dunkeswell, Feniton and Honiton from the current Tiverton and Honiton constituency would be included in this new area.

Tiverton, Halberton, Willand, Uffculme, and Bampton from Devon, as well as Dulverton, Winsford, Simonsbath, Exford, Porlock, Minehead, Williton and Holford, in Somerset, from the current Bridgwater and West Somerset constituency would be included in the new cross-county Tiverton and Minehead area.