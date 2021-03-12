News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Former Estuary-side lorry park to become motorhome location?

person

Daniel Clark Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:00 PM March 12, 2021   
The lorry park in Exmouth which overlooks the estuary

The lorry park in Exmouth which overlooks the estuary - Credit: Google

Exmouth’s former lorry park which overlooks the Exe Estuary could become a dedicated location for motorhomes and camper van pitches. 

The site off The Royal Avenue, near to the train station, has been put forward as a possible location in East Devon where ‘appropriate facilities’ would be provided by the council to allow longer stays, and for which a premium overnight rate comparable with commercial campsites could be charged. 

The East Devon Car Parking TAFF backed officer proposals to explore the possibility of creating dedicated motorhome / camper van pitches at the site. 

Subject to approval by cabinet at a later date, the council would begin a formal consultation process with Natural England this winter to consider the impact of the first such development on the site. 

However, Andrew Ennis, East Devon’s service lead for car parks, said that this could be a ‘significant hurdle’ to overcome. 

Mr Ennis, in his report, said the revised policy he had put forward was not about encouraging visitors but to alleviate some of the issues that may arise or offer services that could benefit the community and generate some useful revenue for the council in the process. 

He said that increasing the charges to £15-20 a night would cover the extra cost of providing fresh water and additional refuge at the site where we are allowing stopovers. 

He said that it would need Natural England consent and planning consent, and he would begin to make the enquiries if councillors supported the proposals. 

Cllr Maddy Chapman said that £20 a night wasn’t a great deal, while Cllr Olly Davey said that £18 was a better figure as it was just low enough to overcome the physiological barrier of a £20 fee and would ensure it wasn’t too high and driving visitors out from using the car parks 

Cllr Rylance said that the Lorry Park site was perfect for overnight camping, with Cllr Davey adding that it would be a very attractive site and an exciting opportunity, while Cllr Joe Whibley said that campervans and motorhomes won’t stop coming so the council needs to encourage them to a certain extent but to manage them in some way. 

