Plans to demolish former Exmouth care home withdrawn
PUBLISHED: 16:16 01 September 2020
Archant
A plan to demolish a former care home in Exmouth to make way for 10 new dwellings has been withdrawn.
An application had been lodged with the district council to knock down an existing 10-unit house of multiple occupation at Chestnuts, in Salterton Road.
In its place, a three-storey apartment block would have been constructed, and a separate dwelling would also have been built.
The main block would have featured nine apartments with a mix of two and three-bedroom flats.
In the past, the building has been home to optical consultant rooms, a guest house, a rest home, a care home and, in recent years, residential apartments.
If planning permission was granted, the site would have had five three-bedroom dwellings and four two-bedroom homes.
Withdrawn plans included the provision of 20 car parking spaces on the site - including two for the separate dwelling – and the existing access onto Salterton Road being maintained.
