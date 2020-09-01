Advanced search

Plans to demolish former Exmouth care home withdrawn

PUBLISHED: 16:16 01 September 2020

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google

A plan to demolish a former care home in Exmouth to make way for 10 new dwellings has been withdrawn.

An application had been lodged with the district council to knock down an existing 10-unit house of multiple occupation at Chestnuts, in Salterton Road.

In its place, a three-storey apartment block would have been constructed, and a separate dwelling would also have been built.

The main block would have featured nine apartments with a mix of two and three-bedroom flats.

In the past, the building has been home to optical consultant rooms, a guest house, a rest home, a care home and, in recent years, residential apartments.

If planning permission was granted, the site would have had five three-bedroom dwellings and four two-bedroom homes.

Withdrawn plans included the provision of 20 car parking spaces on the site - including two for the separate dwelling – and the existing access onto Salterton Road being maintained.

