Plan for flats near care home thrown out by councillors

The former care home known as 'Chestnuts' in Exmouth - Credit: LDRS

Plans to knock down a former care home in Exmouth and build a three-storey block of flats in its place have been refused by East Devon District Council.

The applicant wanted to demolish the building known as Chestnuts in Salterton Road and construct nine apartments on the site.

But concerns were raised over the size and height of the replacement building, and its potential impact on residents of the neighbouring retirement home, Bronte Court.

The application had been recommended for approval by the planning committee, but they voted it down at their meeting on Wednesday, February 16.

Exmouth Littleham councillor Nick Hookway (Independent East Devon Alliance and Democratic Alliance Group) said: “I believe that it is the duty of this committee to protect those people who live in sheltered accommodation such as Bronte Court. These residents I classify as vulnerable. Let’s face it, many of us will end up in such accommodation and it’s not a pleasant prospect.

“I have noted in the past that some residents in such situations literally lose the will to live, especially when they have to deal with the ongoing pressure and hassle that a planning application like this can bring. As a council, I believe we should be protecting vulnerable residents from this type of pressure.”

Councillor Bruce De Saram (Conservative), also representing Exmouth Littleham, agreed. He voiced concern about the bulk and size of the proposed property, including its additional floor. He also worried about ‘significant harm’ to Bronte Court residents.

He said: “The design could be classified as unpleasant, too large and a mass too great.”

Malcolm Gigg, an architect speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the additional floor would not intrude on the privacy of neighbours as the upper windows would be above eye level and only the sky could be seen from them. He also noted that greenery would shield the property lower down.

Councillor Philip Skinner (Conservative, Tale Vale) spoke in favour of the application, saying: “I think it’s making really good use of a particular building and bringing it into the modern day.”

Despite being recommended for approval by council officers the plans were ultimately rejected, with five votes for refusal, three against and two abstentions.