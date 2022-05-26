News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Property above landmark former shop to be turned into five bed house

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 1:27 PM May 26, 2022
The Creamery, in Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton, is for sale. Picture: W2 Estates

The Creamery at 34 Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton. - Credit: W2 Estates

The first and second floor above Budleigh Salterton's former ice-cream shop The Creamery is to be turned into a five-bedroom house.

Planning documents have been submitted to East Devon District Council to turn 34, and 34a Fore Street into a five-bedroom dwelling with a rear extension into the garden. 

The shop, the former creamery will remain as a shop with the back of the ground floor being turned into a 'dwelling' with the first and second floors of 34,34a and 35 being turned into a five-bedroom house. The current storeroom at 34a will be turned into access for the new house. 

The proposed plans include a gym and atrium with a stairlift to access the second and third floors. The second and third floors will then be living space and study, with a sunspace overlooking the sea. 

The final decision on the application will be made by East Devon District Council.


East Devon News
Budleigh News
Exmouth News

