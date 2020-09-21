39 new homes mooted for former Rolle College site

The section of the former Rolle College site which is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Google Archant

Plans have been lodged to build 39 new homes on part of the former Rolle College site.

A planning application has been submitted for 10 new dwellings and 25 apartments on the section of the former college in the east of the new Deaf Academy.

Acorn Property Group, which completed the purchase of the plot from the Deaf Academy in February, is also planning to convert and refurbish the Eldin House building on the site to create four apartments.

If approved, there will also be a five-storey apartment block, a bungalow, and nine two and three-bedroom houses built.

Each house will have two ‘on plot’ car parking spaces and there will be a total of 64 parking spots within the site.

The plan’s design and access statement said: “The range and type of dwellings has been carefully considered in the context of Exmouth in order to respond to the market needs of the area and local community.”

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.