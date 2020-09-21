Advanced search

39 new homes mooted for former Rolle College site

PUBLISHED: 14:51 21 September 2020

The section of the former Rolle College site which is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Google

The section of the former Rolle College site which is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans have been lodged to build 39 new homes on part of the former Rolle College site.

A planning application has been submitted for 10 new dwellings and 25 apartments on the section of the former college in the east of the new Deaf Academy.

Acorn Property Group, which completed the purchase of the plot from the Deaf Academy in February, is also planning to convert and refurbish the Eldin House building on the site to create four apartments.

If approved, there will also be a five-storey apartment block, a bungalow, and nine two and three-bedroom houses built.

Each house will have two ‘on plot’ car parking spaces and there will be a total of 64 parking spots within the site.

The plan’s design and access statement said: “The range and type of dwellings has been carefully considered in the context of Exmouth in order to respond to the market needs of the area and local community.”

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exe Estuary users urged to ‘bring a bag’ in bid to keep beauty spot clean

The normal estuary clean up has been cancelled, but users are urged to pick up any rubbish they see on their visits. Picture: Devon County Council

39 new homes mooted for former Rolle College site

The section of the former Rolle College site which is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Google

Jubilee clock tower repairs set to begin in March 2021

The Clock Tower, Exmouth Seafront, Exmouth, Devon

Exmouth RNLI lifeboats launch after two kayakers capsize in River Exe

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

Councillor sought to represent Exmouth’s Withycombe Raleigh ward

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton