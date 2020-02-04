Town council lodges opposition to plans to demolish two pubs and children's play area

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google Archant

The latest plans to demolish two town centre bars and a popular children's play area have been opposed the town council for the third time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stag Inns is seeking to knock down the existing Number 9 and The Bank pubs as well as Sam's Funhouse to create 31 apartments on the upper floors.

Space for a restaurant/café and The Hive youth centre would be created on the ground floor of the St Andrew's Road plot.

The latest amended plans include reducing the number of apartments from 35 to 31 and changes to the design and materials of the building.

At its meeting on Monday, February 3, Exmouth Town Council's planning committee objected to the application.

Councillors said they are not opposed to the principle of building on the site, but the existing proposal is still over-development of the site in mass and scale.

The application has been before the town council's planning committee twice before, with councillors objecting to the plans on both occasions.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Tim Dumper said: "To me, it seems that in terms of the actual number of units, it has not reduced by very many.

"Where we were previously objecting to the scale and massing of the proposal, I still feel it has a similar impact.

"In principle, I am not opposed to having additional residential there and we need that in town but I do not want to see it at that scale and level."

Cllr Joe Whibley said the amended documents have gone 'a very small way' to addressing some of the concerns the committee previously voiced.

He said: "The building has not changed much from the original application but they have said they would use red brick - that's not convincing for me."

Cllr Whibley also raised concerns about the number of flats being built close to The Hive youth centre and a lack of parking.

He added: "I just think it's still too much. There has to be an acceptance that these buildings and the businesses that are in them will probably go at some point, but I genuinely think this isn't right."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.