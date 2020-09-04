Advanced search

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 September 2020

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Archant

Plans to build 19 new homes in the heart of Exmouth’s town centre have been opposed by the town council.

At its virtual meeting on Monday (September 1), Exmouth Town Council’s planning committee voted to object to the amended plans.

The application is seeking to part-demolish and redevelop vacant buildings surrounding the former Tower Street Methodist Church.

Nineteen new apartments would be built and more than 100sqm of retail space provided.

The initial application for 20 homes was opposed by the town council in January, with councillors saying the development was ‘out of keeping’ with the area and would result in a loss of amenity.

Cllr Tim Dumper raised concerns that ‘nothing has changed’ in the latest application and said the adjacent former Methodist church would be ‘overwhelmed’.

Councillors voted to object to the amended plans on the same grounds as they did in January.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

