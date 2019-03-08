Advanced search

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could 'hinder' Dinan Way extension

PUBLISHED: 17:58 07 October 2019

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Plans to transform a field into a site to house up to 30 caravans could hinder an extension to one of Exmouth's main roads, planning officers have ruled.

A change of use application was lodged regarding a field at Exmouth's Greenacres Campsite, but it has now been thrown out.

In a refusal notice, a planning officer for East Devon District Council said: "The application site lies within land safeguarded for the Dinan Way extension.

"The proposal may hinder the development of the Dinan Way extension, which benefits from an extant planning permission."

A scheme to extend Dinan Way to the A376 has already been approved.

Devon County Council was given the go-ahead for the extension in 2017 following a failed challenge from the National Trust which was concerned about the impact on the nearby A la Ronde in Summer Lane.

Planning officers also said the proposal would 'erode' the rural setting of already-existing Grade I listed buildings near the site.

