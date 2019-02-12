Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Planning inspector grants application to demolish former Exmouth care facility and build ten homes

PUBLISHED: 14:19 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 14 February 2019

The former site of the Doyle Centre in Exmouth, where new homes will be built.

The former site of the Doyle Centre in Exmouth, where new homes will be built.

Archant

A former health and care facility in Exmouth will be demolished to make way for ten homes after a Government-appointed planning inspector overturned a district council decision on appeal.

In her decision letter dated February 13, Mrs R C Kirby concluded Exmouth’s Trade Frames’ bid to demolish the Doyle Centre and build ten homes would not result in harm to employment and community opportunities in the locality – the reason district planners threw out the application.

The site, on Norton Place, was previously used as a health and social care facility, as well as office accommodation for health and social care staff, by Devon County Council, before closing in 2013.

At a meeting in November 2017, district planners refused a developer’s plans on officers’ advice that the site had not been marketed sufficiently to demonstrate it could not be viably retained for employment or community purposes.

Officers also argued that the need for such spaces in the area had increased.

The application was rejected, despite protests from the developer that they should be allowed to build a housing development there, having had an independent report produced by a chartered surveyor.

The report argued that using the site for commercial purposes would not be viable.

The developer appealed the decision, and a hearing was held on January 15 this year.

Upholding the appeal, Mrs Kirby’s letter said: “Since 2013, the appeal site has not been used for community or employment purposes, nor has it been used for any other use.

“It has remained vacant. It has therefore not contributed to social or community gathering opportunities or provided business or employment opportunities since that time.

“There is no evidence before me to suggest that this has had an adverse effect on the viability or vibrancy of the local community or that the community’s day to day needs have not been accommodated as a result.”

Applicants Malcolm and Kirsty Sansom, of Exmouth Trade Frames Ltd, said they were pleased with the result.

Mrs Sansom said: “We are delighted following exploration of various avenues to have finally received residential planning permission on this now derelict site.

“This battle to provide much needed domestic houses has been hard fought, with the appeals officer concluding that permission be allowed.

“In the short-term, this development will provide employment for local trades people and trade for local businesses.

“In the long term the proposed houses will provide dwellings for many generations of families in Exmouth.

“We consulted with the nearby residents of Norton Place who voiced their support for this development, and we look forward to working with them when work begins in due course.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Have-a-go hero Daisy Mitchell, who fought off a hammer-weilding robber in Exmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth man had £5,000 coke for his own use

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Popular Exmouth sports shop to close down in September

Intersport Tony Pryce is closing in Exmouth. Picture: Matt Smart

Upset as Royal Mail reveals it will NOT replace Budleigh postbox believed to be damaged by lorry

A post box on Station Road in Budleigh that is being considered to be a listed landmark. Ref exb 32-16AW 2109. Picture: Alex Walton

Police hunt for Exmouth armed robber

Picture: Mark Atherton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Planning inspector grants application to demolish former Exmouth care facility and build ten homes

The former site of the Doyle Centre in Exmouth, where new homes will be built.

Clear-up underway following collision between motorcycle and bus near Budleigh

Picture: Mark Atherton

Robins Reserves sunk in 10-goal contest at Newton St Cyres

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

Tose nets four as Exmouth Under-13s complete terrific comeback

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe U16s have a rare ‘bad day at the office’ in defeat to Cullompton

Action from the Withcyombe Under-16s meeting with Cullompton at Bicton. Picture IAIN COOPER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists