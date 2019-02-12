Advanced search

Town council opposes mobile telephone mast plan

PUBLISHED: 13:32 19 February 2019

Molbile telephone mast proposed for Exmouth. Picture Google/Getty Images

An application to install a mobile telephone mast in Exmouth has been criticised by town councillors.

Members of Exmouth Town Council’s planning committee raised concerns about the positioning of the mast in a built up area and near to the new Deaf Academy being built next door.

The academy previously put in a holding objection questioning the impact the mast will have on hearing devices used by its students.

At its latest meeting on Monday (February 18) the committee voted to oppose the application submitted by Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd – which includes Vodafone and O2 – to build the mast at the junction of Rolle Road and Salterton Road.

Councillor John Humphries said there is still little known about the effects of radio waves emitted by masts.

He said: “We don’t know what this mast can do, especially now we have the people from the deaf academy; it could interfere with the hearing aids and hearing communications equipment within the new site.

“I think more tests have to be done on these masts before we accept more of them in this town. Ideally, we have got enough of them (masts).”

Cllr Fred Caygill supported the application and said there is still no conclusive proof that signals from telephone masts has a detrimental impact on people’s health.

He said: “We often hear of lots of people that they want Exmouth to become more vibrant and more economic with more opportunity for employment.

“With all these things comes the use of technology – that’s the way society is moving forward.”

Cllr Maddie Chapman said there are other sites in the town might be more suitable.

She said: “I am rather confused why Vodafone would put it in the situation that they have chosen.

“I thought, to get the best reception, they are better off up on the industrial estate at Liverton (Business Park) away from the residential area – that would do the job.

“If we find out in 20 years time they cause harm we would not put any of our residents in harm.

“I am worried that it might affect the equipment used by the deaf academy.”

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

