Town council support for new Exmouth Community College buildings

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 September 2020

Images of hoe the new Exmouth Community College building could look. Picture: Stride Treglown

Plans for a new school building at Exmouth Community College have been backed by the town council.

A planning application has been lodged with East Devon District Council for the demolition of the existing building in Green Close and the erection of a three-storey building and temporary teaching units during construction.

If granted, a new structure could be built on a ‘large portion’ of the Green Close site and may feature a 450-seat auditorium, a new library resource centre, and new classrooms and studios.

At a virtual meeting of Exmouth Town Council’s planning committee on Monday (September 14), the town council voted to support the application subject to extra information requested by Devon County Council’s flood risk management team.

Cllr Brian Toye said: “It’s a ramshackle collection of buildings at the moment and really not fit for modern schooling. We do need a modern school there – it’s one of the biggest comprehensives in the country so we should be setting prestige markers there.”

If approved, the three-storey building will replace a number of existing structures, including a swimming pool, sports hall and classroom blocks, which have ‘come to the end of their useful life’, according to the community college’s consultation website.

The project is funded by the Department of Education under the Priority School Building Programme two.

If a planning application is successful, there will also be an activity studio and three new drama studios.

There will also be five new laboratories, a new ICT suite and 14 new classrooms for religious education, history and geography.

A new reception and first aid area will also be included as well as office spaces.

The community college is also planning to start work in November on a £3.2million project to improve the maths block. Work to replace the roof on the design and technology block, which cost around £100,000, has been completed. Shortly before she retired, the college’s business manager Kim Dearsly secured an additional £300,000 in funding to replace heating systems at the college.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

