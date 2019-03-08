New gas-powered 'peaking' plant to be built in Exmouth

A new gas-powered electricity plant could be built in Exmouth, if a new planning application is approved.

Landowner Clinton Devon Estates (CDE) is seeking to build a 'peaking' plant - one that provides power at peak times of demand - at Liverton Business Park.

If given the go-ahead, the 'small-scale' plant will provide seven megawatts of electricity.

John Wilding, head of forestry and environment at CDE, said: "As we make further progress towards a net zero-carbon electricity supply and coal-fire power stations are pensioned off, we need new ways of keeping the lights on at peak times."

According to Mr Wilding the plant will have 'no significant impact' on the local environment, air quality or existing noise levels.

He said: "It won't run between at all between 11pm and 7am unless the National Grid declares an emergency."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.