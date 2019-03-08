Advanced search

House to be demolished in plan to build 10 new flats

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 June 2019

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

A residential property in the Avenues area of Exmouth could be demolished to make way for 10 new flats.

A planning application has been submitted to East Devon District Council for the conversion of a house in Cranford Avenue into a two-and-a-half storey block of flats.

If given the go-ahead there would be eight two-bedroom flats built across two floors with two further luxury apartments created in the loft space.

The design and access statement proposes an existing garage on the site be demolished.

There would also be up to 22 parking spaces created on the plot.

Developers say there will also be cycle storage for up to 10 bikes and proposal will increase the footprint of the site by five per cent.

The statement said the surrounding grounds will maintain the existing landscape.

The deadline for consultation on this application is Friday, July 12.

EDDC will make the final decision.

