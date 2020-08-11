Date set for inquest into death of Ethiopia Airlines crash victim

Joanna Toole, who was killed while flying from Ethiopia to Kenya. Picture: Adrian Toole Archant

The death of an Exmouth woman killed in the Ethiopia Airlines crash will be investigated at an inquest next August.

Joanna Toole, 36, was aboard a flight which crashed shortly after take-off, killing 157 passengers and crew members in March this year.

Investigations are still ongoing into the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Seven Britons were among those who died in the March crash, near Bishoffu, in Ethiopia, but Miss Toole's body is one of only three to have been repatriated to the UK.

A coroner was told on Wednesday (November 27) that the bodies of Miss Toole, Samuel Pegram, 25, and Oliver Vick, 45, have returned.

The family of Miss Toole held a private funeral in November.

The repatriation of the 36-year-old was organised by Sadie Clay, of Palmer's Funeral Care, and the funeral services was presided over by humanist celebrant Alison Orchard from Crediton.

Her father, Adrian, who is pursuing a lawsuit against Boeing, said at the time: "We are very pleased to have Joanna back home and we're able to close this chapter."

Sitting at Centenary House in Crawley, senior coroner Penelope Schofield said: "The medical cause of death in respect of all three were multiple injuries.

"Each of these individuals was repatriated back to the UK and therefore they fall within the coroner's jurisdiction.

"From the evidence I have heard, I am satisfied that this is an unnatural death in respect of all three and I will formally open the inquest today and adjourn it to August 11 2020.

"The reason for that lengthy date is the fact that we are still awaiting the final reports in respect of the crash."

The inquest heard that all three were British citizens who had been living abroad at the time.

Ms Toole lived in Aventino, Rome, and worked for the United Nations.