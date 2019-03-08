Advanced search

St Andrew's Road development would be a 'blot on the landscape'

PUBLISHED: 10:17 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 20 August 2019

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

A proposed apartment block on land currently home to two popular town centre bars and a children's play area would be a 'blot on the landscape' if approved.

The Hive. Picture: Daniel WilkinsThe Hive. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Deputy mayor Brian Bailey was speaking in opposition to the plans put forward by Stag Inns to knock down The Bank, Number 9 and Sam's Funhouse, in St Andrew's Road, to build 35 apartments.

If given the go ahead the youth centre, known as The Hive, would also be redeveloped.

Exmouth Town Council's planning committee voted to oppose the application saying it would be an overdevelopment of the site, and committee members raised concerns about the impact on traffic in the area.

Speaking at the meeting, county councillor Richard Scott said he was neither for nor against the application but asked members to consider what the impact would be on the musical expression of youngsters using The Hive.

Number 9. Picture: Daniel WilkinsNumber 9. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

He said: "Would the residents expect this activity? Would there be a pressure to reduce or stop it?"

Cllr Joe Whibley said: "It would be a sad loss for a music venue to go and especially Sam's Funhouse, which, on a rainy day, is the only real option for a lot of people.

"I think 35 flats is far too many - I would question how many of the flats will be affordable, which is what we really want."

Cllr Brian Toye said the development 'hardly fits in' with a heritage area of the town and is going to 'completely dominate' it.

The Bank, in St Andrew's Road. Picture: Daniel WilkinsThe Bank, in St Andrew's Road. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

If the application is given the go ahead, there will be 25 car parking spaces for residents, a figure Cllr Frank Cullis said is 'inadequate'.

Cllr Fred Caygill said: "I feel there is the need for housing for young people in the town and I think a revised development may be better than 35 units."

Cllr Bailey said: "It's obviously overdevelopment.

"The parking is not sufficient and looking at it, it's definitely a blot on the landscape which is going to over shadow most of St Andrew's Road and Victoria Road."

Sam's Funhouse. Picture: Daniel WilkinsSam's Funhouse. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

