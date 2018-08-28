Advanced search

Plan for 120 homes in Exmouth set for district council green light

PUBLISHED: 09:34 05 February 2019

The Pankhurst trading estate site where Taylor Wimpey is proposing to build 120 homes. Picture: Google

An application to build 120 homes on the site of a disused factory in Exmouth is set to be given the go-ahead.

The Taylor Wimpey proposal for land at Pankhurst Close Trading Estate is set to go before East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) development management committee on Tuesday (February 12).

In an agenda report, district council planners have recommended that councillors give the application, which is also seeking to demolish a former factory building, the go-ahead.

The report said: “The layout and design of the proposed residential development is generally well conceived and detailed and is considered to be acceptable in terms of its wider landscape impact.”

If given the go-ahead, there will be 12 one-bedroom flats, 23 two-bedroom houses, 68 three-bedroom dwellings and 17 four-bedroom properties.

Taylor Wimpey is also in the process of building major housing development on the nearby Plumb Park site.

EDDC’s development management committee are set to meet in the council chamber at Exmouth Town Hall from 11am.

