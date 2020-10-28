Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

After seven years of touring as festival caterers, an Exmouth couple hope they have a permanent home for their new business.

Angus Robertson, who runs the Pizza Garden with his wife Rosie.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the UK, Rosie and Angus Robertson knew providing food at events like Devon County Show and Exeter Cathedral’s Christmas Market was not going to be an option.

So, they converted an old horse box into a static pizza takeaway, based on the site of Greenfngers Garden Centre, in Pound Lane.

The Pizza Garden has proved to be successful and they hope to be a permanent addition to the town.

Rosie said: “My husband Angus Robertson is a talented chef who has worked as a private chef throughout Europe, and has always wanted to set up a pizza business in Exmouth.

“The idea was spurred on by our honeymoon traveling through Italy in 2019 where we really saw how amazing pizza can be and what a difference great ingredients make.

“We wanted the business to have a great image so we had the horse box built to our design and the pizza oven was made in Italy and can cook a pizza in just 90 seconds.”

Once they had the idea, they needed a base which is when Trish and Geoff Ames let them operate from near the garden centre entrance.

Rosie added: “it’s a lovely position surrounded by flowers and it means our customers can park easily when they collect their orders.

“We are so grateful for how well Exmouth has supported our new venture, it’s great to be doing a food business where we can build up repeat customers and get to know them, everyone has been so friendly and supportive.”

A successful retrospective planning application means the Pizza Garden now has a home in Exmouth.

Rosie said: “We are enjoying staying in the same place. As long as people keep enjoying our pizzas, we plan to stay in Exmouth permanently.”

Through the winter, the Pizza Garden will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 4.30pm until 9pm. Customers can order online at https://thepizzagarden.uk/ and select a 10-minute collection slot.