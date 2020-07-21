Advanced search

Exmouth’s socially distanced fairy godmother Pixie Maz in walk of kindness

PUBLISHED: 12:44 21 July 2020

Maslen George as her Pixie Maz persona. Picture: Malsen George

Maslen George as her Pixie Maz persona. Picture: Malsen George

Archant

An Exmouth woman is hoping to spread the joy ‘street by street’ in aid of the British Red Cross.

Maslen George, better known as ‘Pixie Maz’, will be taking part in the national Wonderful Walk of Kindness in Exmouth.

On Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, she will be visiting families outside their homes in a socially distanced way, singing songs and telling stories.

Those who want to donate can put pennies in the ‘pixie pot’, with all proceeds going to the British Red Cross.

Maslen, who usually runs classes and parties for children in her Pixie Maz persona, said she has missed telling stories to youngsters.

READ NIRE: Annual fairy trail returns to Phear Park

She said: “I really miss storytelling and being able to have a magical time with children.”

Any families who would like a visit from the ‘socially distanced fairy godmother’ Pixie Maz should email pixiemaz1@gmail.com or ring 07931 537590.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Cllr Penny Lewis is party of a five-councillot panel to look at high street safety. Picture: Penny Lewis/Google

Entertainer takes to estuary to lift lockdown spirits

Rob Pudner performed his usual show on a paddleboard. Picture: Rob Pudner

New mayor appointed in Budleigh

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Cllr Penny Lewis is party of a five-councillot panel to look at high street safety. Picture: Penny Lewis/Google

Entertainer takes to estuary to lift lockdown spirits

Rob Pudner performed his usual show on a paddleboard. Picture: Rob Pudner

New mayor appointed in Budleigh

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Midfielder Mat Peligry is crowned Exmouth Town third team Players’ Player of the Year

Mat Peligry receives the Exmouth Town third team Players' Player of the Year award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture: ETFC

Withycombe running their annual awards over two weekends

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9166 Picture: Terry Ife

Can you help reunited Lilliee with beloved budgie Aussie?

12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg with her 'baby boy' Aussie. Picture: Angelique Vandenberg

Exmouth crews called out the tackle fridge fire

Firefighters tackle a fridge fire in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Budleigh charity shop plea for volunteers

Budleigh's Children's Hospice South West shop. Picture: CHSW