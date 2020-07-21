Exmouth’s socially distanced fairy godmother Pixie Maz in walk of kindness

Maslen George as her Pixie Maz persona. Picture: Malsen George Archant

An Exmouth woman is hoping to spread the joy ‘street by street’ in aid of the British Red Cross.

Maslen George, better known as ‘Pixie Maz’, will be taking part in the national Wonderful Walk of Kindness in Exmouth.

On Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, she will be visiting families outside their homes in a socially distanced way, singing songs and telling stories.

Those who want to donate can put pennies in the ‘pixie pot’, with all proceeds going to the British Red Cross.

Maslen, who usually runs classes and parties for children in her Pixie Maz persona, said she has missed telling stories to youngsters.

READ NIRE: Annual fairy trail returns to Phear Park

She said: “I really miss storytelling and being able to have a magical time with children.”

Any families who would like a visit from the ‘socially distanced fairy godmother’ Pixie Maz should email pixiemaz1@gmail.com or ring 07931 537590.