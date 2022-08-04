Double first class honours for Budleigh care home pair

Two staff members at a Budleigh Salterton care home have graduated from university with the highest of degrees.

Over the last 4 years, both Christina Ward and Sam Pester, of Pinewood Residential Home, have worked to achieve their degrees, juggling the demands of college work and the difficulties faced in care homes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Christina has worked at Pinewood for a number of years, whilst also undertaking a degree in Adult Nursing. Starting as a care assistant when Pinewood was a nursing home, progressed on to become a senior and now, following her first-class degree success, will continue her career as a district nurse.

Similarly, Sam started working for Pinewood when he was 17 years old in the care home’s kitchen. He also used to visit the home with his primary school choir to sing to the residents. At university, he studied French and German and has worked for Pinewood as bank staff during the holidays. Sam will for the moment continue to work for Pinewood full time whilst he considers what he is going to do with his degree.

Philip Sadeghi, managing director at Pinewood Residential Home, said “We are immensely proud of both of them.

“We will be sad to see Christina leave but wish her all the best in her new role, we know she will be fantastic.

“We are pleased Sam will continue to work with us for the time being as a valued member of the team.”

“We decorated the lounge in a fun graduation theme and held a little celebration for them both alongside other members of the team who they have worked with over the years.

“We had a number of special gifts for them including a professional stethoscope marked with the Pinewood logo for Christina and a bottle of his favourite vodka for Sam.

“Huge congratulations Christina and Sam. We are very proud of you and all of your hard work”.