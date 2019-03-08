Advanced search

Latest The New European

Pilot scheme will train local community to look after their own heritage assets

PUBLISHED: 12:19 24 October 2019

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Archant

Volunteers are going to be trained to look after their town's heritage areas, buildings, monuments and landscape.

A project has been launched to help residents build their knowledge and skills in areas such as Budleigh Salterton, Otterton and Sidmouth.

Volunteers will be trained to help review, manage, protect and enhance the heritage assets.

The project aims to educate and build price amongst the whole community, including schoolchildren.

The East Devon AONB has approved Sustainable Development Funding for the project, along with the Norman Family Trust.

The funding will be managed by the Otter Valley Association and supported by East Devon District Council, the Fairlynch Museum, Drakes Primary School, Salem Chapel, East Budleigh Parish Council and the Neighbourhood Plan group.

A number of other initiatives apart of the East Devon Heritage Strategy (2019 - 2031) are also underway, including a new guide listing local heritage assets and a new district council heritage working group, which meets to tackle heritage issues.

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Police locate missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Missing pensioner found

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Police locate missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Missing pensioner found

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Under-15s in County Cup action this Sunday

Rice and Price give students a lesson as East Budleigh win at University

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Pilot scheme will train local community to look after their own heritage assets

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Exmouth Town silence the Lambs with midweek success

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists