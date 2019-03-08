Pilot scheme will train local community to look after their own heritage assets

Volunteers are going to be trained to look after their town's heritage areas, buildings, monuments and landscape.

A project has been launched to help residents build their knowledge and skills in areas such as Budleigh Salterton, Otterton and Sidmouth.

Volunteers will be trained to help review, manage, protect and enhance the heritage assets.

The project aims to educate and build price amongst the whole community, including schoolchildren.

The East Devon AONB has approved Sustainable Development Funding for the project, along with the Norman Family Trust.

The funding will be managed by the Otter Valley Association and supported by East Devon District Council, the Fairlynch Museum, Drakes Primary School, Salem Chapel, East Budleigh Parish Council and the Neighbourhood Plan group.

A number of other initiatives apart of the East Devon Heritage Strategy (2019 - 2031) are also underway, including a new guide listing local heritage assets and a new district council heritage working group, which meets to tackle heritage issues.