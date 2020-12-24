Piers Motley-Nash: The Dark Side of Auctions

Opinion

Published: 7:00 PM December 24, 2020

Exmouth auctionneer Piers Motley-Nash writes for the Journal.

Piers Motley-Nash - Credit: Piers Motley-Nash

Selling Antiques and other collectables can often include death, to put it bluntly.

Obviously, many of the items we sell have belonged to someone else before.

Memorial rings and brooches often even include the name and date of death and even a lock of hair behind a glass panel or woven around it and are obviously the most personal of belongings.

Our connection to the past is often something we keep with us:

I have my father's wristwatch and my grandfather's pocket watch.

They remind us of our loved ones and as can be seen on TV's Restoration Workshop often have little monetary value. However, with the passing of another generation, or the lack of another generation, these items may longer be kept in the family and will find a new owner.

All these objects have a story to tell and often the collector buys them to have a little share in that story. Old black and white family photographs or wartime photographs are some of the most personal items we sell.

Georgian Memorial Ring - Credit: Piers Motley-Nash

With regards the latter, if the name or names of the soldiers are known, further research can be carried out.

With the family albums it is a documentary of an era and the lives contained, though we have to remember the camera often lies!

For me one of the hardest parts of the job is having to carry out a Probate Valuation for HMRC.

Death and Taxes, as we know, are life's certainties and Her Majesty's Revenue often requires death duties be paid.

Having to go into the house of a recently deceased, especially when family members are present, can be a difficult task.

To carry out the valuation I am required to go through personal belonging at the same time as trying to be respectful. Sometimes this process uncovers details of loved ones close relations are not aware of.

The process is a reminder that we never own anything: while we may possess something during our life, when it is over we are just the memory of a loved one, or a story attached to what we might once have possessed.