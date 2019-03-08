Exmouth auction house to appear on TV this autumn

BBC presenters Angus Ashworth (left) and Roo Irvine with Piers Motley. Picture: Piers Motley Auctions Archant

An Exmouth auction house was packed out for the visit of national television cameras.

Around 1,000 items were up for sale at Piers Motley Auctions, in Bicton Steet, while the BBC was filming for its Antiques Road Trip.

Piers told The Journal that they were packed with people for the auction held on Monday.

Among the items being auctioned were a vintage Stanley wood plane which has a guide price of between £40 and £70 and a Liberty Tudric pewter clock, expected to go for between £50 and £80.

Piers told The Journal he expects that only one item sold on the day made a profit.

This is the second year in a row Piers Motley Auction has been featured on the BBC programme.

Piers said: "A little bit of exposure of the television always helps."

The show featuring Piers Motley Auctions is expected to air sometime this autumn.