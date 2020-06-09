Picture of Old Woodbury compiled in new book by Roger Stokes

The Pound Memorial, Woodbury. Picture: Courtesy of Roger Stokes Archant

A new book featuring the history of Woodbury, which includes pictures previously featured in the Journal over a period of around five years, has been published.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Memories of Woodbury by Roger Stokes. Picture: Archant Memories of Woodbury by Roger Stokes. Picture: Archant

Compiled by history enthusiast Roger Stokes, it brings together all the pictures that were published as part of the Journal’s Old Woodbury series, which ran between 2007 and 2011.

The book has more than 200 pages of pictures, dating back over many decades.

Mr Stokes recalls events and people from his 78 years of living in Woodbury.

In his introduction, he wrote: “It seemed a good idea to make a compilation of all these (Old Woodbury) pieces into one production, so that they are not lost. After all, they will show newcomers that the village does have a rich history, which, on occasions, could be quite humorous at times.”

Tom Broom at a ploughing match in 1951. Picture: Courtesy of Roger Stokes Tom Broom at a ploughing match in 1951. Picture: Courtesy of Roger Stokes

Mr Stokes has published 100 copies of the book, which costs £19.95. It can be ordered by emailing Mr Stokes at rstokes@woodburydevon.co.uk