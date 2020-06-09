Advanced search

Picture of Old Woodbury compiled in new book by Roger Stokes

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 June 2020

The Pound Memorial, Woodbury. Picture: Courtesy of Roger Stokes

The Pound Memorial, Woodbury. Picture: Courtesy of Roger Stokes

Archant

A new book featuring the history of Woodbury, which includes pictures previously featured in the Journal over a period of around five years, has been published.

Memories of Woodbury by Roger Stokes. Picture: ArchantMemories of Woodbury by Roger Stokes. Picture: Archant

Compiled by history enthusiast Roger Stokes, it brings together all the pictures that were published as part of the Journal’s Old Woodbury series, which ran between 2007 and 2011.

The book has more than 200 pages of pictures, dating back over many decades.

Mr Stokes recalls events and people from his 78 years of living in Woodbury.

In his introduction, he wrote: “It seemed a good idea to make a compilation of all these (Old Woodbury) pieces into one production, so that they are not lost. After all, they will show newcomers that the village does have a rich history, which, on occasions, could be quite humorous at times.”

Tom Broom at a ploughing match in 1951. Picture: Courtesy of Roger StokesTom Broom at a ploughing match in 1951. Picture: Courtesy of Roger Stokes

Mr Stokes has published 100 copies of the book, which costs £19.95. It can be ordered by emailing Mr Stokes at rstokes@woodburydevon.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

E-fit image released as police investigate indecent exposure incidents in Budleigh and Exmouth

The e-fit released by police of a man suspected of two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Refurbishment work begins on Brixington play park

The planned refurb works on Brixington play park. Picture: EDDC

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Exmouth care home creates visitor pod to help reunite residents with families

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

E-fit image released as police investigate indecent exposure incidents in Budleigh and Exmouth

The e-fit released by police of a man suspected of two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Refurbishment work begins on Brixington play park

The planned refurb works on Brixington play park. Picture: EDDC

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Exmouth care home creates visitor pod to help reunite residents with families

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cricket - but not as we know it - reaction to the idea of 8-a-side

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Will we see any cricket locally this summer?

The ECB 'return to cricket' road map as issued to Devon League cricket clubs. Picture; ARCHANT

Quiz time! How good is your sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Picture of Old Woodbury compiled in new book by Roger Stokes

The Pound Memorial, Woodbury. Picture: Courtesy of Roger Stokes

Lower Otter Restoration Project gets EU funding boost

The Lower Otter Estuary in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: PACCo
Drive 24