Hundreds of ladies in pink turn out for Twilight Walk

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2019.

The sun was shining down on hundreds of 'inspirational' women who took part in Hospiscare's Twilight Walk.

More than 700 women and girls set off from the Maer, Exmouth, on Saturday evening, striding out for the walk or five-kilometre fun run.

The final total of money raised is yet to be counted but it is hoped the funds will help Hospiscare continue its work of caring for people with terminal and long-term illness, and their families.

Louise Jones, events and community fundraising manager, said: "It was an amazing atmosphere on the day. The sun was shining down on these inspirational women.

"Many were walking in memory of loved ones or for those currently receiving care at Hospiscare and we really could not provide the services that we do without supporters like those braving the heat on Saturday.

"Seeing all of the pink ladies walking down the sea front was just awesome."

