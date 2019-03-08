Advanced search

Hundreds of ladies in pink turn out for Twilight Walk

PUBLISHED: 16:32 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 11 July 2019

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2019. Picture: Ben Cole

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2019. Picture: Ben Cole

Archant

The sun was shining down on hundreds of 'inspirational' women who took part in Hospiscare's Twilight Walk.

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2019. Picture: Ben ColeHospiscare Twilight Walk 2019. Picture: Ben Cole

More than 700 women and girls set off from the Maer, Exmouth, on Saturday evening, striding out for the walk or five-kilometre fun run.

The final total of money raised is yet to be counted but it is hoped the funds will help Hospiscare continue its work of caring for people with terminal and long-term illness, and their families.

Louise Jones, events and community fundraising manager, said: "It was an amazing atmosphere on the day. The sun was shining down on these inspirational women.

"Many were walking in memory of loved ones or for those currently receiving care at Hospiscare and we really could not provide the services that we do without supporters like those braving the heat on Saturday.

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2019. Picture: Ben ColeHospiscare Twilight Walk 2019. Picture: Ben Cole

"Seeing all of the pink ladies walking down the sea front was just awesome."

