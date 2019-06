Gallery

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town's annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Bathed in sunshine, this year's Exmouth Pride festival was the 'biggest and best' yet, according to organisers.

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030255. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030255. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Gardens was decked out in the traditional rainbow colours for the annual celebration of diversity in the community.

The theme this year was 'stepping out' and to mark this there was an over-sized Dr Martens boot in the middle of Manor Gardens as a centre piece to the occasion.

Crowds were entertained by live music from party-rock band Reckless while soul singer Mrs Jones belted out Dancing Queen.

The La La Choir also performed, along with the Breakbeat Bandits, Remedy South and 80s tribute act Reflex 80.

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030254. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030254. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth favourite Martin Weller provided a musical backdrop to the occasion.

The festivities were not restricted to Manor Gardens, with many businesses having rainbow-themed displays in solidarity with the family-friendly LGBT+ event.

Organiser David Martson said: "It just seems to be getting bigger and better ever year.

"We were blessed with brilliant weather."

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030246. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030246. Picture: Terry Ife

He thanked all the businesses and charities which supported the event, which was one of five Pride festivals taking place across the country.

