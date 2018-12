PICTURES: Exmouth Christmas Day Swim 2018

Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Vibrant Pulse

Were you brave enough to take on Exmouth’s Christmas Day Swim?

Brave swimmers were cheered on by friends and family as they took the plunge for Exmouth’s annual Christmas day dip.

The swim, a favourite on Exmouth’s calendar, attracts hundreds of people each year to watch or take part.

Swimmers, many clad in fancy dress, braved the cold to plunge into the icy water before heading back up the beach to get warm.

Exmouth’s Christmas day swim started in the 1960s, when keen sportsman Ken Cunningham invited five friends - Peter Horne, Stan Jordan, Nick Hockings, David Hart and Miss Ireland - to take a festive dip.

For those wishing to watch the spectacle in style Exmouth’s Stuart Line Cruises put on a Christmas Day Swim Cruise.

Spectators were able to watch from a covered and heated boat as Exmouth’s finest braved the chilly waters, before enjoying a cruise around the estuary.

