PICTURES: Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Katie Lea. Archant

Were you brave enough to take to the sea on Christmas Day?

Hardy swimmers were cheered on by onlookers as they took the plunge for Budleigh’s annual Christmas day dip.

The swim, a key part of Budleigh’s social calendar, attracts hundreds of people each year to watch or take part.

The 10am barefoot run down the beach of shifting pebbles is a challenge in itself but the swimmers were undeterred.

Swimmers, many in fancy dress, slogged through the rough sea to plunge into the icy water before heading back up the beach to get warm.

The swim raises money for the RNLI, who were there with a lifeboat to make sure all the swimmers made it safely back to shore.

Funded by charitable donations, the lifeboat crews and lifeguards of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution have saved at least 140000 lives at sea since 1824.

