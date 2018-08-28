Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

PICTURES: Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018

PUBLISHED: 13:27 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:01 28 December 2018

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Katie Lea.

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Katie Lea.

Archant

Were you brave enough to take to the sea on Christmas Day?

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Katie Louise Nelson.Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Katie Louise Nelson.

Hardy swimmers were cheered on by onlookers as they took the plunge for Budleigh’s annual Christmas day dip.

The swim, a key part of Budleigh’s social calendar, attracts hundreds of people each year to watch or take part.

The 10am barefoot run down the beach of shifting pebbles is a challenge in itself but the swimmers were undeterred.

Swimmers, many in fancy dress, slogged through the rough sea to plunge into the icy water before heading back up the beach to get warm.

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.

The swim raises money for the RNLI, who were there with a lifeboat to make sure all the swimmers made it safely back to shore.

Funded by charitable donations, the lifeboat crews and lifeguards of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution have saved at least 140000 lives at sea since 1824.

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Claire White.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dipping in to Exmouth Christmas swims past

Exmouth Christmas Day swim - 1994. Picture: Archant archives

Exmouth’s Boxing Day charity ‘fun run’ returns

The 2017 Boxing Day fun run in Exmouth. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

When are the bins being collected in Exmouth?

PICTURES: Exmouth Christmas Day Swim 2018

Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Most Read

Chapel Market pie and mash shop Manze’s set to close for good

An old shot of M. Manze from the late 1970s.

Ten Things I Still Miss About Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium

The main entrance at Highbury Stadium, London.

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Neighbours’ ‘living hell’ as Archway estate is left with no heating – for six months

Islington's Crouch Hall Court estate, N19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Marcel Campbell: King’s Cross man Reece Williams jailed for 12 years over fatal stabbing in Upper Street

Reece Williams.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon Stableford success for Rob Lippett

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Green and Hitchcock score as Robins edged out in festive fixture at Sidmouth Town

Misc sport. Ref exsp 37 18TI 0859. Picture: Terry Ife

PICTURES: Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Katie Lea.

Community invited to see in 2019 and raise funds for Pete’s Dragons

Gemma Youlden with her mum and dad. Picture: Pete's Dragons

PICTURES: Exmouth Christmas Day Swim 2018

Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists