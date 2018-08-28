Advanced search

PICTURES: Boxing Day Swim Lympstone 2018

PUBLISHED: 10:10 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:24 28 December 2018

Lympstone Boxing Day Swim 2018. Picture: Ash Goff.

Archant

Did you take part in Lympstone’s Boxing Day Swim?

Brave souls in Lymsptone took on the the Boxing Day chill to take a swim around the harbour.

Dozens of hardy Lympstone residents took part in the annual tradition, organised by Lympstone Sailing Club.

Swimmers were rewarded for their efforts with hot drinks and towels when they got out.

