Pictured: Grenade which forced train cancellations between Exmouth and Exeter is detonated

PUBLISHED: 12:21 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 09 May 2019

A British Mills grenade, thought to date back to World War Two, was unearthed close to train tracks in Lympstone. Picture: HM Naval Base Devonport.

A wartime grenade which ground train services to a halt between Exmouth and Exeter has been detonated at Lympstone's marine camp.

Emergency services were at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry IfeEmergency services were at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Rail journeys were thrown into limbo on Wednesday (May 8) after a British Mills grenade, thought to date back to World War Two, was unearthed close to train tracks in Lympstone.

The bomb squad from HM Naval Base Devonport were tasked to detonate the ordnance.

A spokesman for the base said: "Southern Diving Unit 1 (SDU) were called to attend a suspect device at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines at Lympstone.

"After identifying what the device was, the three man team from SDU 1 conducted a controlled explosion at the training centre.

"Excavation work is being carried out at Lympstone - the grenade was sifted out and was potentially dangerous."

Despite the find, trains were back operating within a few hours of being cancelled.

Chief Petty Officer Tex Marshall, from SDU 1 said: "It was an historic piece of ordnance, a British Mills grenade, probably dating back to World War Two."

