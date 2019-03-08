Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Video

Exmouth kayaker gets 'seal' of approval from sea mammal

PUBLISHED: 11:31 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 27 August 2019

Photo of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew Rowsell

Photo of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew Rowsell

Archant

Photos show the moment an 'inquisitive' seal interacted with an Exmouth kayaker.

Photo of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew RowsellPhoto of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew Rowsell

Exmouth resident Andrew Rowsell was taking advantage of the warm and sunny weather conditions in the sea near Orcombe Point on Monday (August 26) when he noticed a seal in the water near Maer Rocks.

He followed it to the other side of Orcombe Point where the seal approached his kayak, around 20 metres from the shore.

Mr Rowsell, who often goes kayaking near Exmouth, Budleigh and Sandy Bay beaches, said previous encounters have started at Sandy Bay heading towards Exmouth.

Mr Rowsell said: "I have seen quite a few of them of the last 12 months.

Photo of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew RowsellPhoto of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew Rowsell

"He came up to the boat and popped up at the back.

"He appeared to be very playful and quite inquisitive.

"It's a good experience to meet the animals in a natural environment."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth kayaker gets ‘seal’ of approval from sea mammal

Photo of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew Rowsell

Show of solidarity with under-threat fire station at Topsham Charter Day

Topsham fire station open day. Picture: Scott Drew

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Town Under-14s play their part in ‘excellent’ game at Colyton

Goal!

Budleigh Academy crowned Community League champions

The 2019 Budleigh Salterton Community Cricket League champions Budleigh Academy team, who defeated last years winners, Kings Arms Otterton, in the final. Picture: KEVIN CURRAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists