Exmouth kayaker gets 'seal' of approval from sea mammal

Photo of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew Rowsell Archant

Photos show the moment an 'inquisitive' seal interacted with an Exmouth kayaker.

Exmouth resident Andrew Rowsell was taking advantage of the warm and sunny weather conditions in the sea near Orcombe Point on Monday (August 26) when he noticed a seal in the water near Maer Rocks.

He followed it to the other side of Orcombe Point where the seal approached his kayak, around 20 metres from the shore.

Mr Rowsell, who often goes kayaking near Exmouth, Budleigh and Sandy Bay beaches, said previous encounters have started at Sandy Bay heading towards Exmouth.

Mr Rowsell said: "I have seen quite a few of them of the last 12 months.

"He came up to the boat and popped up at the back.

"He appeared to be very playful and quite inquisitive.

"It's a good experience to meet the animals in a natural environment."