Gallery
Photos - A level results day at Exmouth Community College
PUBLISHED: 12:44 15 August 2019
Archant
Post 16 pupils at Exmouth Community College found out how they did in their A-levels this morning (Thursday, August 15).
Elliot Mann with his Exmouth College A Level results. Ref exe 33 19TI 7702. Picture: Terry Ife
Students from the community college found out what grades they got at the community college's Telfer Centre.
READ MORE: Community college A level results hailed as 'fantastic'
Katie Down with her Exmouth College A Level results. Ref exe 33 19TI 7690. Picture: Terry Ife
Exmouth College A Level results. Ref exe 33 19TI 7686. Picture: Terry Ife
Exmouth College A Level results. Ref exe 33 19TI 7680. Picture: Terry Ife
Ellen O'Mahony and Sylvie Greenaway with her Exmouth College A Level results. Ref exe 33 19TI 7682. Picture: Terry Ife
Tess Findel-Hawkins with her Exmouth College A Level results. Ref exe 33 19TI 7674. Picture: Terry Ife
Ben Mellor with his Exmouth College A Level results. Ref exe 33 19TI 7678. Picture: Terry Ife
Share your pictures with us by sending them to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk and we will add them to our gallery
Comments have been disabled on this article.