Exmouth Community College pupils say goodbye in style with glitzy seafront prom

Gallery

Year 11 students leaving Exmouth Community College said goodbye in style as they got dressed up for their glitzy Proms at Exmouth Pavilion.

Students who have now completed their exams turned up with their best outfits, with some choosing some unusual ways to get to the red-carpet event.

Exmouth Community College Proms 2022 - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

Rain on the night failed to dampen the spirits of students as they got ready to party the night away.

One group of students arrived on-board a raft, while two female pupils were seen on-board a tractor.

Other’s chose a more traditional form of transport. Another student was accompanied by the Dark Knight himself – Batman.

The end of year proms marks the finish of year 11 students’ time at the community college and allow them to ‘blow off some steam’ following the stress and anxiety of the GCSE exams.

