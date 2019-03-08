Advanced search

Way back ten: delving through the archives of the Exmouth Journal

PUBLISHED: 13:58 21 March 2019

P9464-13-09SH Firefighters and Royal Marines joined forces to tackle a blaze on heathland near Woodbury Castle on Wednesday. Picture by Simon Horn.

P9464-13-09SH Firefighters and Royal Marines joined forces to tackle a blaze on heathland near Woodbury Castle on Wednesday. Picture by Simon Horn.

Archant

From the archives. We take a peek into the past to see what our photographers were capturing on camera 10 years ago.

P9475-13-09SH Firefighters and Royal Marines joined forces to tackle a blaze on heathland near Woodbury Castle on Wednesday. Picture by Simon Horn.

Here’s a brief summary of the top stories to appear in the Exmouth Journal 10 years ago:

On Wednesday, March 25 2009, a fire broke out on Woodbury Common, close to the castle. It had spread over a 100m by 50m area of heathland.

The cause of the blaze, which took four fire crews more than an hour to bring under control, was said to be accidental.

The ever-popular Lambing Sunday at Bicton Home Farm took place on Sunday, March 22. Children and adults alike enjoyed getting hands-on with farmyard activities as well as seeing newborn lambs and calves being milked.

P9505-13-09SH Firefighters and Royal Marines joined forces to tackle a blaze on heathland near Woodbury Castle on Wednesday. Picture by Simon Horn.P9505-13-09SH Firefighters and Royal Marines joined forces to tackle a blaze on heathland near Woodbury Castle on Wednesday. Picture by Simon Horn.

The crew of Exmouth RNLI’s lifeboat welcomed aboard four musicians from the Exeter Music Group symphony orchestra. The quartet were invited to play classical music to highlight their forthcoming concert at Exeter Cathedral.

If you have a collection of old pictures or stories from around Exmouth that you would like to share with our readers then email alex.walton@archant.co.uk

P9491-13-09SH Firefighters and Royal Marines joined forces to tackle a blaze on heathland near Woodbury Castle on Wednesday. Picture by Simon Horn.P9491-13-09SH Firefighters and Royal Marines joined forces to tackle a blaze on heathland near Woodbury Castle on Wednesday. Picture by Simon Horn.

P3549-13-09AW Lambing Sunday at Bicton College, Sunday 22nd March 2009. Students who are studying for a National Diploma in Agriculture. bottom right is Shepherd Philip Squire with son Freddie Squire 5yrs old. Pic by Alex WaltonP3549-13-09AW Lambing Sunday at Bicton College, Sunday 22nd March 2009. Students who are studying for a National Diploma in Agriculture. bottom right is Shepherd Philip Squire with son Freddie Squire 5yrs old. Pic by Alex Walton

P3558-13-09AW Lambing Sunday at Bicton College, Sunday 22nd March 2009. 6-10 day old lambs. Pic by Alex WaltonP3558-13-09AW Lambing Sunday at Bicton College, Sunday 22nd March 2009. 6-10 day old lambs. Pic by Alex Walton

P3670-13-09AW Exmouth Life boat, a quartet of musicians from Exeter Music Group ride the waves with the lifeboat crew. Marion Wood conductor, Brian Moore trumpet, Gillian Taylor Oboe, Lieve Van Hoof Violin, crew members are Guy Munnings, Giles White and Ian Taylor. Pic by Alex WaltonP3670-13-09AW Exmouth Life boat, a quartet of musicians from Exeter Music Group ride the waves with the lifeboat crew. Marion Wood conductor, Brian Moore trumpet, Gillian Taylor Oboe, Lieve Van Hoof Violin, crew members are Guy Munnings, Giles White and Ian Taylor. Pic by Alex Walton

P9541-13-09TI The Lion King performed by Bassetts Farm school.L-R Finn Urnston(Mufasa) and Sam Fulthorpe(scar). photo Terry IfeP9541-13-09TI The Lion King performed by Bassetts Farm school.L-R Finn Urnston(Mufasa) and Sam Fulthorpe(scar). photo Terry Ife

P9532-13-09TI The Lion King performed by Bassetts Farm school. photo Terry IfeP9532-13-09TI The Lion King performed by Bassetts Farm school. photo Terry Ife

P9508-13-09TI ICT activities Week at St Peters Budleigh where the launch of their new website took place on Wednesday. photo Terry IfeP9508-13-09TI ICT activities Week at St Peters Budleigh where the launch of their new website took place on Wednesday. photo Terry Ife

P9529-13-09SH Children and staff from Clyst St Mary primary school enjoyed dressing as book characters this week. Picture by Simon Horn.P9529-13-09SH Children and staff from Clyst St Mary primary school enjoyed dressing as book characters this week. Picture by Simon Horn.

P9394-13-09SH Exmouth Community College sporting successes from badminton, runing, rowing, rugby and girls football pose for our photographer this week. Picture by Simon Horn.P9394-13-09SH Exmouth Community College sporting successes from badminton, runing, rowing, rugby and girls football pose for our photographer this week. Picture by Simon Horn.

