Photo shows anti-social behaviour blighting town's dino trail

A youth photographed riding one of Exmouth's model dinosaurs. Archant

Town and district councillor Paul Millar says damaged dinosaurs make town look 'tatty'

'Every time a dinosaur is damaged, a young child cries'

That is the message from a town and district councillor after a photo surfaced of a youth 'riding' one of the town's prehistoric models.

Cllr Paul Millar said the sight of broken dinosaurs in The Strand makes Exmouth look 'tatty' and costs money to repair.

A male was photographed on the back of one of the model dinosaurs, which make up the town's Jurassic Coast trail.

Days later another dinosaur was discovered with both its legs broken.

Cllr Millar said: "What a sad sight, and in broad daylight as well.

"Exmouth's dinosaurs have become a very treasured and precious part of the town's identity.

"Anyone who mounts these harmless reptiles are not only hurting and upsetting our dinosaurs, but also hurting our town.

"These broken dinosaurs make Exmouth look tatty, and costs money to repair.

"Every time a dinosaur is damaged, a young child cries.

"Pleasure and fulfilment can be found in other ways, and affordable rock climbing opportunities can be found at the Leisure Centre yards over the road.

"I passionately urge anybody thinking of climbing on these harmless creatures, to find it somewhere in your heart to resist your strange urge to ride the Exmouth dinosaurs."

Police are appealing for information on damage done to one of the dinosaurs last week.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Police have been informed of vandalism on Strand Gardens that took place between midnight on Wednesday, June 5, and 2:15pm on Thursday, June 6.

"It is believed that the ornamental dinosaurs have been damaged."

Anyone with any information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/050160/19.