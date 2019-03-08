Advanced search

Phil Beer and Feast of Fiddles at Exeter Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 14:17 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 25 March 2019

Phil Beer from Show of Hands joins the ‘fiddling supergroup’ Feast of Fiddles for a concert at Exeter Corn Exchange

Phil Beer, the locally-based multi-instrumentalist and one half of Show of Hands, will appear with the folk-rockers Feast of Fiddles in Exeter on Thursday, March 28.

Feast of Fiddles have been described as ‘Britain’s fiddling supergroup’ (Mark Radcliffe, BBC Radio 2).

They include Peter Knight (Gigspanner, Steeleye Span), Chris Leslie (Fairport Convention), Brian McNeill (Battlefield Band), Ian Cutler (Bully Wee), Tom Leary (Lindisfarne) and Garry Blakeley (Band of Two) with their range of fiddle-playing styles. With them is a rock back-line of guitars, keyboards, sax and accordion, all held together by legendary drummer Dave Mattacks.

Phil Beer is a world-class award winning musician, singer and composer and a founder member of Show of Hands. He is a sought-after musical collaborator, session player, recording engineer and producer, and also has his own record label.

Feast of Fiddles, with Phil Beer, play at the Exeter Corn Exchange on March 28, doors open 6.45pm for the show starting at 7.30. Tickets £20.50 Tel. 01392 665938 or visit www.exetercornexchange.co.uk to book online.

