They have learnt a new command - collect!

Crystal Scott of ARC in Ottery with volunteers and staff from Pets at Home in Exmouth. Ref shs 20 19TI 5073. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Money for the paw - dogs have been joining their human companions in a bid to raise money for an Ottery's animal Sanctuary.

ARC Animal Rescue Centre will be holding collections every weekend at Pets at Home in Exmouth until June 13th.

Representative from the charity on hand with their four-legged friends from 10am on Saturdays and 10.30am on Sundays.

The Exmouth store has selected ARC as its charity of the year which means shoppers will also be able to make donations at the till, adding it to their purchase - paying either in cash or on card.

Crystal Scott, ARC's manager, said: "We consider ourselves very fortunate to have such a prominent local business supporting us. "They money raised will be so important to us because running costs, as everybody knows from their own households, increase all the time. I would like to thank everyone who donates in advance and be assured that this money will be spent on the wellbeing of the animals."

Visit arcrescue.co.uk or call the centre on 01404 815487.